Leeds United sack former Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom's time in charge of Leeds United has come to an end with the Elland Road hierarchy sacking the former Barnsley boss.

The Star's sister paper, Yorkshire Evening post is reporting that Heckingbottom, who is on holiday in Greece, was notified of his dismissal this morning with Leeds and owner Andrea Radrizzani calling time on his reign after just 16 games.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Heckingbottom left his job at Oakwell in February, with the Reds eventually relegated to League One.

The 40 year-old picked up just four wins while in charge at Leeds, finishing 13th in the Championship.

A statement on the club's website from Managing Director Angus Kinnear said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors at Leeds United I would like to thank Paul for the commitment and passion he has demonstrated since he joined the club earlier this year. Paul came to us during a difficult period in the season and has conducted himself in an exemplary manner despite results not going as any of us had hoped."

“Our objective is to bring in a Head Coach with more experience who can help us reach the goals we have talked about since we became custodians of the club last summer. We are confident of making a quick appointment and we thank our fans for their continued support.”