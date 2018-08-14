'Keep supporting us and we'll keep supporting you' - Barnsley chief executive sends touching letter to Reds fan after mental health tweets

Barnsley FC have been hailed as 'the best football club in the world' by a fan who received a touching personal letter from the Reds' chief executive.

Reds supporter Chris Ryder shared the note from Gauthier Ganaye, which was sent to his home after Ganaye noticed Chris' tweets about his mental health.

Chris posted the letter on Twitter with the caption 'best football club in the world', and fellow football fans were quick to praise the gesture.

Ganaye's letter to Chris, which included a joke about Alfie Mawson's sell-on clause, read: "Sorry for sending you a letter at random, but I felt like I wanted to reach out to you and get in touch. I've noticed through social media that you've had a bit of a hard time recently, I'm not sure what it is but I hope everything improves for you as soon as possible.

"You've been a fan of the club for many years and always supported us, so we want you to know that if the favour needs returning and we need to support you, please do let us know.

You are welcome to swing by any time. My office door is always open and we've finally got a new coffee machine, a huge thanks to Alfie Mawson for that!

"Alternatively, you may have noticed the squiggle on the back of the player lettering on the shirts? It's for the MIND charity. They are an ER partner this season and do some really great work. I've included their contact details below. Keep supporting the Reds, Chris. We'll keep supporting you."

Emily Christelow was one fan full of praise for Ganaye's letter. She said: "Real statement, not only that the club is there for its fans but also that we absolutely have to talk openly and look after each other. I hope you’re doing ok Chris and on any day you’re not know you can turn left or right at Oakwell and let someone know."

Sarah Phelps added: "Faith in humanity restored. And echoing what he says, I hope things are getting better for you and you have someone to talk to. There are good, kind people in the world. Take [care] of yourself."