Jose Morais will be a ‘leader’ in Barnsley FC revolution

New boss Jose Morais is relishing the challenge at Barnsley.

The Reds are precariously placed in the Championship drop zone, one point shy of safety.

Morais has 15 games to navigate the Reds’ sinking ship to the safe haven of second-tier survival – starting with Tuesday’s relegation crunch game against Burton Albion.

Morais, who signed an 18-month deal on Friday, told the media: “I chose Barnsley because it’s a challenge and I love challenges. My way to achieve is by challenging myself and others to achieve what others think is possible and much more.

“That’s the reason I decided Barnsley because they are in a situation the team needs help, needs to improve, to make things better.

“I realise it’s a young team with potential, with quality, with will and I’m coming here to build the belief that’s needed for the team and the club to reach the goal of being stable in the league.

“The belief I have found the players have is a shy belief.

“For some reason they haven’t shown it in many moments of the league.

“I am more than a coach, I am a leader. I am a coach with a vision, not only a way to play but a way to live and a way to make things greater, bigger and better. That’s the coach I am.”

Reds’ fans have the chance to get behind their new man against basement boys Burton under the lights at Oakwell.

Morais has a wealth of experience around the world having worked as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s number two for many years.

The pair spearheaded Inter Milan’s historic Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble in the 2008/09 campaign.

And they went on to enjoy further success at Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

Morais revealed he received a heartfelt message from long-time friend Mourinho after taking the job.

The 52-year-old revealed: “Jose is a friend and brings me many good things and fantastic moments.

“He is a fantastic coach and manager. I am blessed to work with him for so many years.

“He was very pleased for me and had an opportunity to chat with me and said he was pleased and he really wanted me to be successful.”

The Reds have never lost to the Brewers. Barnsley won the reverse fixture 4-2 with Joe Williams’ wonder strike the memorable moment.