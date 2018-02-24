Jose Morais isn't even thinking about relegation after Barnsley beat Birmingham City

The thought of dropping out of the Championship isn't even entering the head of Barnsley boss Jose Morais.

The Reds picked up a crucial victory with Oli McBurnie scoring twice and missing a penalty in the first half.

Barnsley's shock win gives them hope of salvaging a Championship place and their new manager Morais was impressed as his charges climbed out of the bottom three.

Morais, whose side egded out of the bottom three said: "I am delighted with the win, the performance and attitude of my players.

"I am expecting many surprises from my players as I am a positive person. I believe in their quality, I believe in them and I believe that they can do so much more.

"I do not think about relegation. There are a lot of games to be played and we will win enough games. This result was important and the win over Birmingham is a big motive to celebrate."