I need games, says former Barnsley keeper

Released goalkeeper Nick Townsend insists he needs to find a club where he is guaranteed game time next season.

The shot stopper was one of 15 players let go by Barnsley when their contracts come to an end in June.

Despite being at Oakwell for three seasons, Townsend made just 18 appearances for the Reds due to playing second fiddle to first-choice Adam Davies. And 23-year-old Townsend is champing at the bit to get on the playing field next season.

Townsend admitted: “I’m at an age now where I do need to get out and be playing.

“It’s not an ideal situation to be in [looking for a new club], it’s just an added pressure that you don’t need.

“I’m a free agent come the summer so I’ll need to get looking at new clubs.

“It kills me for the summer not knowing where I’ll be playing. You want to be focused on your pre-season come the summer, not looking around for clubs.”

At the start of last season, Townsend was given assurances by Paul Heckingbottom that he would get game time.

His first appearance of the season came in Heckingbottom’s final game in charge before leaving for Leeds United.

By the time he played in Jose Morais’ first game, his last four appearances for the club came under four different managers - Lee Johnson in 2015 and Paul Harsley’s solitary game in caretaker charge before Morais took the helm.

Townsend was one of the players miffed by Morais’ philosophy and after being dropped his season was prematurely ended by breaking a finger in a training-ground bust-up with Dmitri Cavare.

Meanwhile, reports in France have linked the Reds with out-of-contract Strasbourg striker Stephane Bahoken.

The Reds have reportedly offered the player a contract, with Aston Villa and Udinese also putting deals on the table. A host of French clubs are also interested in the forward, who previously played for Nice - owned by the same consortium in charge of the Reds.