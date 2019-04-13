Huge win for Reds: Barnsley 4-2 Fleetwood

Barnsley produced a vital victory in the race for League One promotion as they beat Fleetwood 4-2 at Oakwell.

With Sunderland and Portsmouth breathing down their necks, the Reds bounced back from defeat in enthralling fashion thanks to goals from Mike Bahre, Cauley Woodrwow, Cameron McGeehan and Jacob Brown.

Ched Evans and Wes Burnes netted for Fleetwood, who were reduced to 10 men when Harry Souttar was dismissed.

The match ended with unsavoury scenes after reports of a coming together between Daniel Stendel and Joey Barton in the tunnel after the game.

Bahre fired his side in front after 21 minutes when he converted Brown's pull back and it was 2-0 13 minutes later when Woodrow clinically found the bottom corner.

But Evans, back in South Yorkshire, got Joey Barton's side back in it when he headed home Souttar's knockdown.

But the defender's afternoon did not last much longer as he was sent off for elbowing McGeehan.

Barnsley made their numerical advantage count five minutes later as McGeehan nodded home after good work by Mamadou Thiam, only for Burns to get his side back in it.

Brown finished off the game once and for all immediately after and Barnsley saw it out for an important three points.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, McGeehan, Woodrow, Jackson, Bahre (Styles 71), J Williams, Pinillos, Thiam (Hedges 81), Mowatt, Brown (Green 86).

Subs: Walton, Fryers, Cavare, Adeboyejo.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Burns, Evans, Souttar, Hunter (Biggins 72), Wallace (Madden 61), Nadesan (Baggley 90), Husband, Sheron.

Subs: Jones, Southam-Hales, Rydel, Smith.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge

Attendance: 11, 243