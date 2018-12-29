Home points for the Reds: Barnsley 2-1 Charlton

Have your say

Barnsley posted a third League One win on the bounce as they beat Charlton 2-1 at Oakwell.

Fine goals from Brad Potts and Mamadou Thiam put the Reds in control in the first 15 minutes before Ben Reeves made a game of it in the second half.

But the Reds held on to climb above their opponents in the table and up to fourth.

They enjoyed a perfect start as they took a fourth-minute lead when Thiam teed up Potts to smash an unstoppable shot past Jed Steer.

Steer had to be alert to save Cameron McGeehan's 25-yard drive, but he could do nothing about Thiam's effort in the 14th minute.

The attacker drilled a shot from distance into the left-hand corner as the Addicks were shell-shocked.

Reeves made it a nervy final 15 minutes when he produced a clinical finish but the visitors were unable to force an equaliser.

And they ended the game with 10 men as Chris Solly was sent-off in stoppage time following a second booking.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Cavare, Potts (Dougall 77), Bahre (Brown 70), Pinillos, Woodrow, Thiam (Hedges 87), Mowatt.

Subs: Greatorex, Moncur, Jackson, Adeboyejo.

Charlton: Steer, Dijksteel, Bielik, Bauer, Pearce (Stevenson 65), Marshall (Hackett-Fairchild 81), Taylor, Reeves, Pratley (Fosu 60), Grant, Solly.

Subs: Phillips, Sarpong-Wiredu, Morgan, Ajose.

Referee: Darren Bond

Attendance: 11, 978