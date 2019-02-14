Barnsley top-scorer Kieffer Moore will miss the club’s next two fixtures due to a head injury.

The striker, who has netted 18 times this season, was stretchered off during the latter stages of last Saturday’s 4-1 win at Gillingham following a nasty collision with Gabriel Zakuani.

And with the Reds following the correct protocol, Moore will be absent for the games against Wycombe and Burton, on Saturday and Tuesday respectively, at Oakwell.

“He won’t be available. We have given him a bit of time off due to the nature of the injury,” assistant coach Dale Tonge said.

“We are following protocol and following it for the two-week window and assess it in two weeks. It is a head injury.

“We follow the rules and guidelines behind that and the medical staff are dealing with that.

“He has had quite a few days off now, he will be back in this afternoon and we will monitor it from there.”

Barnsley have coped without Moore already for a period of time this season, leaving Tonge confident others can step up again.

“We have got good depth in the squad,” said Tonge, who confirmed defender Adam Jackson should be back this weekend.

“We have got players to come in and obviously perform, which they have done when asked.

“Kieffer was out about a month ago so players who came in then, like Mike (Bahre) and Victor (Adeboyejo), these players are ready to go and perform on Saturday.”

Barnsley have surged into second place in League One on the back of an 11-match unbeaten run.

Their last league defeat came against Saturday’s opponents Wycombe on December 8, when a Randell Williams goal downed the Reds.

But Tonge is confident the Tykes have learned from that afternoon at Adams Park.

“Wycombe are a very good team, very organised and reflect the manager, very hard-working, endeavour and desire,” he said.

“All the things Gareth (Ainsworth) represents. You cannot take your foot off the gas because we know they will give 100 per cent irrespective of what vein of form they are in, they will look to come and win.

“The biggest thing is how they set up, their strategy to beat us and to take no-risk football.

“We have put things in place this week that hopefully can beat that this week.”