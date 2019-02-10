Gillingham 1 Barnsley 4: Moore news as good as a win for rampant Reds

The scoreline of Barnsley's impressive 4-1 win at Gillingham tells you everything about their performance, but their best result of the weekend was receiving good news on Kieffer Moore's health.

The striker, who had earlier bagged his 18th goal of the season at Priestfield, had to spend the night in hospital after being stretchered off in the 82nd minute following a sickening challenge with Gabriel Zakuani.

The game was held up for 10 minutes as Moore was treated on the pitch and there were serious concerns about his well-being.

But he was released from hospital on Sunday and returned home to recuperate further.

It seems unlikely that he will be fit for Saturday's clash with Wycombe, but the fact there is no serious injury is the major positive.

A statement from Barnsley read: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Kieffer Moore has been discharged from hospital.

“The striker fell heavily in the 82nd minute of the Reds' 1-4 victory over Gillingham. He was assisted by the medical staff from both clubs and paramedics on the scene.

“Kieffer will be continually assessed in the coming days, but is now currently at home resting.

“We would like to thank everyone for the well wishes.”

Moore's afternoon had got off to a brilliant start as he needed only 15 seconds to open the scoring, with what is Barnsley's fastest ever recorded away goal.

The Reds went straight on to the attack from kick-off and Moore converted after Cameron McGeehan's shot was saved.

Moore is lethal at this level and his partnership with Cauley Woodrow could be enough to get the Reds over the promotion line.

They took their tally to 29 between them as Woodrow got a brace either side of half-time to make the game safe for Daniel Stendel's men.

He put a looping header into the far corner on the stroke of half-time and then fired in from an acute angle with 19 minutes remaining.

Elliott List registered a consolation for the struggling Gills before Moore's sickening injury held the game up for a long period of time.

That allowed Jacob Brown to continue his impressive form with a goal in the 10th minute of added time.

It was a brilliant win, the third time in League One this season that Stendel's men have bagged four on the road and it consolidated their position in the automatic promotion places, with Sunderland and Portsmouth dropping points.

It threatened to be overshadowed by Moore's injury, but the news is good.