Frantic end at Oakwell, but three points for Reds: Barnsley 2-1 Wycombe

Barnsley consolidated their position in the League One automatic promotion places thanks to Cauley Woodrow's double against Wycombe.

The Reds striker scored a goal in either half to seal a 2-1 win at Oakwell, which moves the Reds five points clear of third-points Portsmouth, who blew a lead in a 3-3 draw at Southend.

Woodrow took his tally to 13 for the season and made light of Kieffer Moore's absence through injury, firing his side to a 12th game unbeaten.

His first came after 13 minutes when he converted from spot following Luke Bolton's foul on Mike Bahre.

It could have been 2-0 before the break but Dani Pinillos saw an effort well saved by Ryan Allsop and then Alex Mowatt shot straight at the Wycombe goalkeeper.

Woodrow doubled the lead midway through the second half when he fired into the roof of the net after Ryan Hedges and Jacob Brown combined.

Allsop denied the former Fulham man a hat-trick when he tipped over a header before there was some late drama.

Wycombe skipper Adam El-Abd was sent-off deep into stoppage time following an off-the-ball incident involving Cameron McGeehan and then Joe Jacobson scored a consolation penalty at the death after Ethan Pinnock fouled Scott Kashket.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Woodrow, Cavare, Bahre (Adeboyejo 86), Thiam (Hedges 62), Pinillos, Mowatt (Dougall 87), Brown.

Subs: Walton, Jackson, Styles, Green.

Wycombe: Allsop, McCarthy, Jacobson, Jombati, El-Abd, Thompson, Gape, Cowan-Hall (Kashket 67), Freeman (Akinfenwa 66), Bolton (Tyson 60), Samuel.

Subs: Yates, Stewart, Bean, Bloomfield.

Referee: Matthew Donohue

Attendance: 11,821