Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper out of contract, at Barnsley, in the Summer

Barnsley captain Adam Davies is happy to put contract talks on the backburner so he can fully focus on securing promotion this season.

The Wales goalkeeper, who joined the Reds from Sheffield Wednesday in June 2014, is out of contract at Oakwell in the summer.

Davies has won many plaudits this term for his performances between the sticks for Daniel Stendel's side.

The 26-year-old made his second penalty save of the campaign at League One promotion rivals Portsmouth on Saturday, denying Omar Bogle from 12 yards.

Davies' display secured the Tykes a vital point which moved them two clear of third-placed Sunderland.

He is not concerned about what the future holds, insisting the team comes first.

"I've spoken before, a couple of weeks ago, we are just going to wait until the end of the season and have the talks then," Davies said.

"Our focus is just fully on football and trying to get promotion back to the Championship."

The travelling Barnsley fans were grateful for Davies' heroics as they sang his name at the end of the game at Fratton Park.

"Honestly, there were butterflies in my belly when I was walking over," he said.

"It was absolutely fantastic. I really appreciate all the support from everyone."

Davies is closing in on his 200th appearance for Barnsley following a successful five-year spell at the club.

"The aim was to come and play football. And here I am five years later with nearly 200 games," he said.

"It is going to be a fantastic achievement and a proud day for me and my family, so I am looking forward to it.

Barnsley's success this season has been built on a solid defence which has conceded only 28 goals in 34 league games.

But Davies believes the full team have played their part in keeping the opposition out.

"We have been so good defensively, not just from the back four but from everyone," he added.

"We have made it really difficult for teams to get close to our goal. There are times when I am going to get called upon and I just try my best to do my job when I am needed."