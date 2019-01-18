Former Barnsley player injured while putting on his boots 

Former Barnsley defender Alfie Mawson has injured himself in a very peculiar way.

Mawson, the £20million summer signing from Swansea, has been sidelined since December 29 with a mystery knee injury and Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed it happened while putting on his boots.

Prior to Fulham's clash with Tottenham on Sunday, Ranieri revealed the bizarre reason for his absence.

"He needs more time. How long? I don't know," said Ranieri.

"It was a very strange injury. He just changed his boots. It was unbelievable."