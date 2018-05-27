Former Barnsley player could be ‘Granted’ top job at Oakwell

Former Barnsley player Grant McCann is a frontrunner to become the club’s next manager.

McCann, 38, joined the Reds on loan from Cheltenham Town, before making the move permanent in January 2007, leaving the next year. The player scored a late winner on debut, in Simon Davey’s first game in caretaker charge.

McCann is relatively inexperienced in the managerial game, but the Reds have given young, up-and-coming coaches a chance.

The former midfielder’s only taste of management came at Peterborough United, taking over on a caretaker basis in the 2014/15 season. He was awarded the top job at London Road permanently, taking Posh from the lower end of League One to a mid-table finish in his first season. But he was sacked in February after no wins in his last seven games. His attacking brand of football could well please the fans.

Since Davey took over from Andy Ritchie in 2006, only Keith Hill and Jose Morais have been over the age of 40 when taking the job.

Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth has also caught the eye of the Barnsley hierarchy after earning them promotion on a tight budget. Wycombe rejected an approach from the Reds when they scouted for Paul Heckingbottom’s replacement last season.

Ainsworth would be in line for a wage increase, a bigger budget, and the possibility of back-to-back promotions on his CV if he jumped ship to Oakwell.

League One promotion specialist Simon Grayson is another name in the reckoning due to his wealth of experience, and success, in the third tier.

Barnsley legend Mick McCarthy has all but ruled himself out by admitting he is looking for a job in the Premier League or a top Championship club aiming for promotion.