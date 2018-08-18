Final score: Barnsley 0-0 Wimbledon

Have your say

Barnsley were knocked off top spot in League One following a dour 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons started brightest with Tom Soares forcing Adam Davies into a good save with a long-range strike on nine minutes.

Scott Wagstaff nearly sliced the ball into his own net five minutes later as Barnsley pressed.

Kwesi Appiah went close for the Dons when he whipped a free-kick just over on 34 minutes.

Shouts for a Barnsley penalty were waved away after Tom Bradshaw went down, before Alex Mowatt brought the half to an end by firing narrowly wide.

Brad Potts fired wide on 52 minutes as both sides continued to struggle to find their creative spark.

Appiah brought another good low save out of Davies on 57 minutes, before Tom King saved well from Liam Lindsay at the other end.

The lively Appiah was then denied an opener by the offside flag on 63 minutes.

Reds boss Daniel Stendel brought on all three substitutes to shake things up but it failed to bring about the desired breakthrough.

Barnsley: Davies, Cavaré, Pinnock, Lindsay, Pinillos, Potts (J Williams 75), Dougall, Mowatt, Bradshaw (Moncur 65), Moore, Thiam (Adeboyejo 82)

Subs: McGeehan, Walton, Jackson, B Williams

AFC Wimbledon: King, Watson (Sibbick 83), Oshilaja, Nightingale, Purrington, Wagstaff, Soares, Trotter, Barcham, Appiah (Piggott 80), Hanson.

Subs: Pinnock, Garratt, McDonnell, McDonald, Wordsworth