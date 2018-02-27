Concern for Barnsley player after head clash in 1-1 tie at Hull City

Have your say

Battling Barnsley had to settle for a point as defender Adam Jackson was stretchered off at Hull.

Oli McBurnie scored his fourth goal in as many games before Michael Dawson equalised. A point keeps the Reds in 21st, however the game was marred by Jackson’s injury. Jackson, who only returned to the fold from a lengthy lay off at the weekend, was stretchered off after an aerial collision with Jon Toral.

The centre-back remained on the ground for 11 minutes as medical staff from both sides attended to him.

Jose Morais made two changes at full-back as Dmitri Cavare and Dani Pinillos came in for Zeki Fryers and Andy Yiadom.

Nick Townsend was forced into an early save to keep Adama Diomande’s header out.

Down the other end Mamadou Thiam nodded Cavare’s cross over. And it was not long after when McBurnie continued his scoring streak.

Barnsley's Oliver McBurnie scores at, Hull. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

In the 22nd minute, the Scot got on the end of Brad Potts’ pinpoint cross to head the visitors ahead.

Swansea City loanee McBurnie almost turned provider, teeing up Moore who could only tamely strike straight at Allan McGregor.

Toral headed Hull’s best chance of the half over as he and Jackson clashed heads.

After both players were taken off Townsend made a good diving stop to keep out Ola Aina’s volley.

Jose Morais. Picture Bruce Rollinson

After the break the Tigers were hungry for an equaliser.

Former Reds’ skipper Angus MacDonald came close to coming back to haunt them - with Townsend superbly stopping his header.

The shot-stopper then had to deny Jarrod Bowen as the hosts freely created chances.

Barnsley were struggling to stop the hosts’ wingers getting balls in the box.

Even the introduction of Yiadom and going to five at the back did not work as they equalised with 17 minutes left.

It was a bitter pill to swallow after soaking up so much pressure as Dawson glanced Seb Larsson’s corner past Townsend.

And Townsend preserved a point by tipping Larsson’s free-kick past the post.

Hull: McGregor, Aina, Dawson, MacDonald, Clark, Larsson, Irvine, Bowen, Toral (Keane 45+8), Diomande (Grosicki 62), Dicko (Campbell 70).

Subs not used: Marshall, Hector, Tomori, Stewart.

Barnsley: Townsend, Cavare, Jackson (Pearson 45+8), Lindsay, Pinillos, Gardner, Williams, Potts, Thiam (Yiadom 62), Moore, McBurnie (Moncur 78).

Subs not used: Davies, Mallan, Mahoney, Bradshaw.

Referee: Mike Jones

Attendance: 14,005

Reds star man: Nick Townsend