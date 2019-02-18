Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has been hailed a “class act” by assistant head coach Dale Tonge after his brace of goals at the weekend.

The Tykes triumphed 2-1 against Wycombe without top-scorer Kieffer Moore, who will at least miss the next two games because of a head injury sustained against Gillingham, as Woodrow took his tally to 13 for the season in just 22 appearances.

“He’s become a bit of a talisman,” said Tonge. “With himself and Kieffer as a frontline, they’ve struck up a very good partnership. But Cauley now being on his own, there are boys coming in and it’s time to start a new partnership.

“He’s a class act. He’s a very good player for this level. We all feel he can go higher. His performances will dictate how high that goes. Hopefully, that will be with this club comes the end of the season.

“Yes, it’s a big miss with Kieffer as any team would miss him, but the boys coming in did a very good job.”

Now the Reds face Burton in a rearranged fixture tomorrow night at Oakwell as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 13 in the league and also preserve their unbeaten home record this season.

The original match was postponed moments before kick-off in September as club volunteer Stephen Croft had to be airlifted to hospital following a cardiac arrest.

Tonge was pleased to confirm Croft will be the club’s guest on Tuesday and will lead the teams out of the tunnel.

“The game has a bit of extra significance in terms of Stephen,” continued Tonge. “I know he’ll lead the team out and there will be a bit of fundraising for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. I think it’s well over £10,000 a day just to run the air ambulance. It’s a big game not just for us as a team but as a club. He’s a volunteer and they’re priceless within this club."

Defender Ben Williams (calf) is the only other definite absentee for the visit of the Brewers, as the second-placed Reds look to close the gap on league-leaders Luton to just three points.

“It is a big game,” added Tonge. “Nigel (Clough - Burton Albion manager) has got a team that’s very hard-working. They’re very honest, they’ve got that desire and they represent him well. Wherever he’s been in terms of clubs, all his teams have performed the same way. We expect nothing other than a tough game.”