Christmas warning to Barnsley midfielders despite win over Peterborough

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel enjoyed his first taste of festive football but immediately called for more goals from his midfield men after defeating promotion rivals Peterborough 2-0 and leapfrogging them in the process.

The victory was particularly pleasing for Stendel in his first match in charge of a Boxing Day game, as Barnsley secured victory to go fifth in Sky Bet League One despite missing talisman Kieffer Moore through illness.

Goals in either half from Alex Mowatt and Cauley Woodrow handed Stendel the festive points, and the Barnsley boss called for his midfielders not to rely on the strikers to grab all of the goals.

“We need more of a danger from more players than Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow,” said Stendel of his two main strikers, who now have 20 goals between them.

“He’s (Kieffer Moore) scored a lot of goals for us and decided a lot of games. I’ve said in the past that we have a good squad and the team could show it today. I’m happy because Cauley Woodrow played well today. We wanted to score more from the midfield area and today Alex Mowatt - I’m happy he scored.

Woodrow’s strike four minutes into the second half was worthy of gracing any stage. The Fulham loanee’s seventh of the season in Barnsley colours was a splendid 25-yard effort that sailed into the top corner.

“It was fantastic,” Stendel beamed at the strike. “It was not only this goal, it was a special goal but he put in a very good performance and his best since he’s played at Barnsley. I’m happy that his development has been so good in the last weeks and we’re happy he plays for us.

“Today, we learned Kieffer Moore was ill, we changed it a little bit and decided for Kenny Dougall. In the end it was all good; the best decision. I think we controlled the game and from after 10 minutes, it was a very good performance and I’m happy.”

Stendel is hopeful star man Moore can overcome a bout of flu to take on another promotion rival at Oakwell on Saturday as Charlton visit South Yorkshire for the final game of 2018.

“At the moment, he was not at the stadium, he was too ill,” continued Stendel. “After today, we are hopeful that he can play.

“We can play without Kieffer but we are very happy that he can play on a Saturday."

Barnsley: Davies, Dougall (Adeboyejo 87), Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Cavare, Potts (Brown 74), Bahre (Thiam 78), Pinillos, Woodrow, Mowatt.

Subs: Greatorex, Hedges, Moncur, Jackson.

Peterborough: O'Malley, Naismith (Lyon 69), Daniel (Dembele 56), Woodyard, Tafazolli, O'Hara, Godden (Cummings 57), Ward, Bennett, Toney, Maddison.

Subs: Chapman, Reed, Stevens, Cooper.

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 12,843