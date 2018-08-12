Bradshaw rewards Reds' resolve in Bantams win - Bradford City 0 Barnsley 2

Tom Bradshaw backed up Barnsley's decision to dig their heels in over his future as he helped them to a second straight win.

Bradshaw - who had been the subject of intense interest from other clubs all summer - netted in the 2-0 win at Bradford City along with Victor Adeboyejo.

And assistant manager Andreas Winkler was delighted

“We made a good, quick start but once they changed their formation we struggled a little bit," he said.

“We showed we can play good football, a good high press, good possession but we also showed we can fight till the end.

“Our aim is to control the match, control what they do to make them react and for the second match of the season it was very good from us.

“The substitutes made very good impact. We had a lot more patience, we knew we didn’t have to rush, we were composed and won the match.

“We’re not here to defend. Daniel Stendel came from Germany to England, we want to play our style in every stadium.

"The last thing Adam Davies said at half time was clean sheet, and we’re pleased we are yet to concede.”

The Reds arrived just 40 minutes before kick off due to heavy traffic.

But Daniel Stendel’s side picked up from where they left off on the opening day by scoring after just seven minutes.

Bradshaw put the summer rumours surrounding his future to the back of his mind by heading home Dmitri Cavare’s cross.

It was another dominant display from the Reds, who are tipped to return straight back to the Championship.

Adam Davies had very little to do, with his best work coming with a reaction stop after a defender’s deflection.

Stendel made a double change when he introduced George Moncur and Adeboyejo in the second half.

And the pair combined just five minutes after coming on with Moncur dazzling his way down the left to leave Adeboyejo an easy finish to double his tally for the season.

The Reds travel to Blackpool on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup looking to extend their winning run to three.