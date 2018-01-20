Barnssley: Reds land Spanish left-back Dani Pinillos

Have your say

Barnsley have signed defender Dani Pinillos from Cordoba for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old left-back spent two seasons with Nottingham Forest before returning to his native Spain last summer.

Reds head coach Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful his threadbare squad can rise to the challenge of trying to topple high-flying Aston Villa today.

The Reds have lost just one of their last six matches.

But, with only 16 first team players fit for duty, Heckingbottom also knows his Championship team face a tough task to repeat the heroics of last season’s impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park.

“It will be a great opportunity to try and get something considering how short we are,” admitted Heckingbottom.

Villa thumped the Reds 3-0 earlier in the season at Oakwell.

Everton loan midfielder Joe Williams is suspended while Villa loan midfielder Gary Gardner can’t play against his parent club.

Defender Angus MacDonald is still struggling with an iron deficiency which is sapping his strength.

Defender Adam Jackson remains sidelined

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom would love to agree another loan deal for Leicester playmaker Harvey Barnes, but admits he’s at the mercy of the Foxes to see if he can get another deal sorted.