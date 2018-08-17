Barnsley youngster Mottley-Henry joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

Barnsley youngster Dylan Mottley-Henry has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan to aid his development.

The 21-year-old midfielder has rejoined Rovers on a loan deal until January, after scoring once in 14 appearances during their National League promotion-winning season last term.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was impressed with the player during his short stint at the club last term, and consistent minutes is just what he needs to further his career.

Mottley-Henry joined the Reds from Bradford City last summer and made just one appearance off the bench for the club between loan spells at Rovers and Chesterfield.

Meanwhile, the Reds host AFC Wimbledon in the first ever clash between the two sides today.

Defender Ethan Pinnock has been part of the watertight defence which are yet to concede in the league, and had a season with the London club as a youngster.

The Reds are flying high at the summit of League One, but the grounded centre-back insists there’s a long way to go for the squad to achieve their goal of promotion.

Pinnock, who joined the club from Forest Green Rovers last summer, said: “It’s a great start, all the lads are buzzing, but we have to remember it’s very early days.

“If we keep going the way we’re going it should be a successful season. I think the boys have really got behind what the gaffer wants us to do and his style.

“We’re a close squad. Most of our squad was here last season and we’re trying to improve further as the season goes on.

“We’ve kept most of the squad, we were all gutted to be relegated but we’ve had a year to gel and I think we’ve shown that bouncebackability so far.

“We’ve put that [relegation] to one side and are focused on moving forward.”

Like Daniel Stendel’s side, Neal Ardley’s Wimbledon are yet to concede in the league and Pinnock believes the Dons will pose a significant threat from set pieces.

The London lad added: “I think they’ll be strong from set pieces, they have good delivery. That’s one thing we’re looking to combat.

“We like to concentrate on ourselves and we know the threat we can bring to other teams. That’s what our main focus is.”