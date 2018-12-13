Barnsley: Woodrow “should be okay” for clash with table-topping Pompey

Barnsley assistant head coach Andreas Winkler is confident Cauley Woodrow will be fit for Saturday’s clash with League One leaders Portsmouth at Oakwell.

The former Fulham striker was forced off in the 54th minute of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe with a calf problem.

But Winkler believes Woodrow, who has scored five goals in his last seven games, will be able to continue his blossoming partnership with Kieffer Moore.

“It is a little injury. He should be okay. If not, we have lots of good forwards. But he is in good shape,” the German said.

The Reds are also boosted by the return of full-backs Dimitri Cavare and Dani Pinillos, from suspension and illness respectively.

On Cavare’s availability, Winkler said: “He has played a really good season, so he is an important player for us.

“We are lucky he is back and we need to make a decision to see who plays right full-back, between him and Jacob (Brown). To have a choice is very good.”

Winkler is hoping playing at Oakwell will bring the best out of the Tykes as they aim to return to winning ways.

Barnsley’s promotion drive has suffered a blow with back-to-back away defeats, for the second time this season, leaving them six points off second-placed Luton.

But Daniel Stendel’s side are unbeaten at home in the league this term, winning five and drawing four, ahead of Pompey’s visit.

“It is very important. I always like to play in this stadium. It is important that the opponent sees a bit of fear,” Winkler said.

“We are well prepared, not only physically but also mentally. The players have reacted very well. We are delighted with the training performance.”

Despite losing 2-1 to Charlton at Fratton Park in midweek, Portsmouth have taken League One by storm so far, opening up a six-point lead from Luton after 21 matches.

“It is a very big test and a very tough test,” Winkler added.

“We need a very good performance to win. We want to win in our situation, after two defeats, and we want to give a good performance.

“But we have to be focused because they have a strong squad with high quality and know exactly how to play, very direct.

“We know if we show a good performance, we can be very competitive for them.”