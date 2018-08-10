Barnsley: Winkler hoping travelling support will roar Reds to victory at Bradford

Assistant coach Andreas Winkler hopes Barnsley’s travelling support can inspire the side to victory in his first Yorkshire derby of the season.

The Reds’ faithful have sold out three separate ticket allocations and will travel in force to Valley Parade this afternoon with more than 2,500 supporters.

And Winkler said: “It’s a Yorkshire derby and Bradford City have a German owner.

“We’re really looking forward for the derby, travelling a short distance for an away game.

"I think we’ve sold out our tickets, we’ve got about 2,500 from Barnsley going so I’m excited for this match.

“Everyone’s excited to show the 4-0 performance [against Oxford] wasn’t a one off.

“I’m excited for the supporters to travel with us for every match and get behind us.

“It’s like in Germany, teams with tradition will take big travelling support and Barnsley is obviously a team with tradition.”

The mood in the camp is positive and their one-sided opening day triumph bodes well for the season ahead.

Bradford themselves have a new coaching set up and they overhauled the squad which faded away from play-off contention in the second half of last season.

The Bantams also won on the opening day and will be looking to continue their perfect start to the campaign like the Reds.

And Winkler has stressed Barnsley cannot blow teams away every week and improvements can still be made.

He added: “When you win a game 4-0 you have to be lucky. Not everything was perfect, but it was definitely time to celebrate.

“We can improve with our style, but we know where we are. At the moment we are at the top of the league.

“We have to improve, we have a young squad and we have to show this high level consistently, which is not easy.

“The squad will show their best performance, whether that gets three points or not, we all know we can’t play at the highest level we can every day.

“We have our feet on the ground. We know Bradford are a good team with very good players.”