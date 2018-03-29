Barnsley: Why boss Morais is happy Reds players have held meeting

Have your say

Barnsley boss Jose Morais insists he is not being undermined by the Barnsley dressing room.

Reds players held an emergency meeting to discuss tactics and the team’s failings during their fight for Championship survival.

Some players are miffed about Morais’ rotation policy and Jose Mourinho’s former understudy is understood to have already ruffled feathers at Oakwell.

However, the Portuguese manager quashed rumours of a major fallout at the club.

He said: “It is true that there was a meeting. I am very happy that they are having meetings because it shows that they care.

“It shows that they want something and obviously that they want to change the way things are going.

“It’s good to have meetings to clarify things and feel safe.

“I read the article saying that the players fear something.

“It’s interesting to see that the players fear because it is because of their fear that I’m here.

“What I’m good at is transferring fear into something really positive.”

Only goal difference is keeping the Reds out of the drop zone heading into the Easter weekend.

The players will be looking for a first home win since November when former Barnsley boss Lee Johnson comes to town tomorrow with Bristol City.

There have been just three wins at Oakwell this term.

Morais added: “What I believe is, they have the quality to do what they have to do. I believe they have the quality to win.

“I believe so much in these qualities, I just want them to have the same belief that I have.

“They need to understand that if they can do it (win) one time, they can do it all the time.

“It’s about having the same attitude and the same mentality.”

