Barnsley: We’re getting better with every game insists assistant Teixeira

Assistant manager Dimas Teixeira believes Barnsley are improving with each passing game.

The former Portuguese international was brought in as part of Jose Morais’ coaching staff after Paul Heckingbottom’s departure to Leeds.

Since Morais took over the Reds have picked up five points in four games. They lost to Cardiff on Tuesday but put in a positive performance against the promotion-seeking Bluebirds.

Dimas said: “Our performances are getting better each game as the players understand what we want from them.

“The players are understanding what we want and are starting to do it.

“That’s why the performances are getting better, they will be better in the future and will be better in the next game.

“If we remain together, if we play for each other and focus what we are good at then we can beat anyone.

“We are pleased with what we’ve seen so far and I’m confident about what we can achieve.

“We have got to continue on this road of playing well because when you play well it’s easier to reach your goals.

“From getting to know the team better and seeing the quality in our training sessions we now have the belief that we can beat anyone.”

On-loan Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has been a major plus point for the Reds.

He has scored five in as many games and deservedly scooped February’s Championship Player of the Month award.

The striker is vying for an international call-up, with the Scotland squad set to be announced on Monday, and a goal at Middlesbrough today would further his claim.

Adam Jackson is available to face his former club after recovering from the head injury that saw him stretcher off at Hull.

Tony Pulis’ side are unbeaten in four and are in the mix for a play-off spot after turning their form around.

Dimas added: “Middlesbrough is another tough game against a good team.

“They’ve got a good manager with a lot of experience and he has an idea about the game.

“We’ve watched them, we’ve prepared and it’s going to be another difficult game.

“We know what they’re about and we’ll be trying our best to get the three points.

“It’s not a squad chosen by Tony. He will try and take his idea about his game into the team, but he will obviously understand the style of players he has.

“We know what to expect and we’re prepared for what they’re going to throw at us.”