Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel accepts his side cannot play well every week after they snatched a point in the South Yorkshire derby with Doncaster.

The Reds, who had won their last three League One games including an impressive 2-0 success at Accrington, saw their unbeaten home record come under threat as Rovers outplayed their hosts and led through Herbie Kane.

But Cauley Woodrow stepped up off the bench to fire home an equaliser that earned a 1-1 draw and kept Barnsley undefeated at Oakwell since March.

Barnsley were below their best, but remain third in the table and Stendel was in a pragmatic mood after the game.

“I think in the end we can be satisfied with the draw.

“Compliments to Doncaster as they were very good. We played good, but not good enough win this game in the end.

“It’s okay, we can’t play well every week. The last week was good and all the last games we played very well.

“The first half was 50/50. We didn’t give up and we made it 1-1. We want to win, but today Doncaster were very good and that is why we are satisfied with the draw.

“Today was okay and we didn’t lose, but it's okay and we look forward to the next game.”

Woodrow's omission from the starting XI was an eyebrow-raiser after he scored in his last two starts and looked to be forming a strong partnership with Kieffer Moore.

But the former Fulham, who missed the opening three months of the season with a hamstring injury, could not be kept down.

After Kane had headed in James Coppinger's cross early in the second half, Woodrow latched on to Brad Potts' knockdown to poke home two minutes after his introduction.

“I’m happy not only for him (Cauley Woodrow), I'm happy for the team,” Stendel said.

“We decided not to play him in the first 11 and I said last week and the week before we have a good squad.

“Today he does what a striker does and he scored.”

Barnsley face another tough assignment when they visit second-placed Sunderland on Tuesday night.