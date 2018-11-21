Barnsley: Victor Adeboyejo wants in on Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow act

Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow are beginning to form a promising strike partnership for Barnsley, but Victor Adeboyejo is hoping to break it up.

The 20-year-old is back on the scene after a series of niggles kept him out of action throughout most of October.

They came at a frustrating time as Adeboyejo had started the season impressively, scoring three goals in his first seven games, and with Woodrow and Moore also suffering with injuries there was a vacancy in the side.

The former Leyton Orient striker is ready to fight his way back into the reckoning now, but he knows it will not be easy.

“The season started off well, scoring and getting a bit of game time as well, but little niggles and stuff set you back,” he admitted.

“But it is good to be back playing and good to be back amongst the boys. I am trying to get back where I was and get back scoring. I feel fresh and ready to go.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason, it wasn't nice to pick up a niggle but now I am back fit, and try and make the impact I was making.

“The start has given me a lot of confidence that I can reach the heights I want to, so it is about getting myself ready.

“They are very good players, trying to pit myself against those is nice, I going to try and keep pushing to get games.”

Adeboyejo is one of a number of youngsters given their opportunity at Oakwell by head coach Daniel Stendel this season, along with the likes of Jacob Brown, Ben Williams, Jack Walton and Jared Bird.

And he admits that the biggest challenge for the young guns is adapting the mentality from Under-23s football.

He said: “You just have to learn to be consistent. The manager has got his philosophy and the way he wants to play, the back bone is working hard and pressing but it is consistency which will keep you in the team.

“A lot of the young players are finding that they will come in and have a worldie and then they will fade a bit. It's getting our heads around that, we just need to be consistent, so when we get our nines (out of 10), we have to keep going and get our seven, eights in the next game.

“It's difficult to get your head around, especially in the 23's when you can allow yourself that hiccup. Now there are players who are very good and ready to take your place in the side.”