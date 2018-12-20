Barnsley: Victor Adeboyejo signs new deal

Victor Adeboyejo is the latest young player to commit his future to Barnsley.

The striker, who arrived at Oakwell in 2017, has signed a new deal with the Tykes until the summer of 2021.

Adeboyejo, a prolific scorer in the Reds' Under-23s last term, was promoted to Daniel Stendel's first-team squad this season and has netted four times in six starts in all competitions.

The 20-year-old said: “I’m over the moon to have finally got it across the line; a lot of hard work and time has gone into it and I’m thankful to the club for taking time out to sort it out for me, and for my family and friends for supporting me over the years.

"It’s lovely to be given the opportunity to sign a new deal.”

It is more good news after it was revealed that Christmas has come early for Kenny Dougall following his return to training.

The Australian has been occupying the sidelines since suffering ankle ligament damage during the Reds’ 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury on October 23.

But Dougall was back in training on Wednesday and, although Saturday’s trip to Blackpool will come too soon for him, he is closing in on a return to first-team contention.

“He trained for the first time in every session with the team (on Wednesday) and he looks in very good shape,” assistant head coach Andreas Winkler said.

“We are looking from day to day and if we do not have any problem, he can be part of the squad very soon.

“He is very important. Yesterday it looked like he worked really hard with our sports scientist and physio. He is almost at 70 per cent.”

A four-match winless streak has seen Barnsley, one of the favourites for an immediate return to the Championship, slip out of the top six.

The Tykes bounced back from consecutive away defeats with a draw at home to League One leaders Portsmouth last week, when an impressive display was let down by wayward finishing.

And Winkler says the players are determined to return to winning ways at the seaside.

“The players are disappointed. They put their chin up and be more aggressive,” Winkler said.

“Yesterday we had a tough session and everyone was aggressive and wants to go for a win. They have good character. There is a good motivation for Saturday.

“We have a little pressure now. We want to play good but all we need is points. It is all about results, we want to start a winning run. This is what the players know.

“Pressure makes you focus on your goal. Christmas is in front of us and we want to have a happy Christmas, and Blackpool the opposite of that.”