Barnsley to ‘let the leash off’ players for South Yorkshire derby date with Doncaster Rovers 

Barnsley assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has yet to taste his first South Yorkshire derby but he already knows just how important they are.

The Reds host Doncaster in a mouth-watering League One clash between two teams where there is little love lost.

It is the first such game for Winkler and his boss Daniel Stendel following their summer move from Germany, but there is no danger of the pair under-estimating what victory will mean.

And as a result, they will prepare their side to go out and put on a show.

“You have lots of derbies here in England,” Winkler said. “Every small city has a good professional club.

“I know it means a lot for the supporters, so it means a lot for us, and we want to go on a winning run.

“We need to take the leash off the boys and let them play and show their best performance. It is more than a win. We want to show a good fight for our supporters on Saturday.”

Barnsley go into the Oakwell clash in good form, having won their last three League One games to climb up to third in the table.

Alex Mowatt has been a big contributing factor to that run and was rewarded earlier this week with a new contract that runs until 2020.

The former Leeds midfielder's Barnsley career was in doubt until the Germans came to the club and

he has the perfect game to celebrate his new deal.

The 23-year-old was born in Doncaster and also made his first-team debut against them as a teenager for Leeds in 2013.

“None of my mates are Rovers fans,” he told the Star. “But I always like and enjoy the game just because it's my hometown and some family members or some people are Doncaster fans.

“And I made my debut against them as well so it's a nice game that I always enjoy playing in.”

The Reds are unbeaten at Oakwell in all competitions this season, and taking into consideration the final three games of last term, have not lost in 14 games in front of their own fans.

They also have a decent home record against Rovers, having lost just once in the league since 2005.