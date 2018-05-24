Barnsley taking their time over appointment with Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth still the bookies’ favourite

Barnsley are yet to interview any potential candidates over their vacant manager role.

The Reds are taking a considered approach over appointing Jose Morais’ successor after rushing in last time around.

Circumstances were different after Paul Heckingbottom’s untimely departure - results were needed in a race against time to avoid relegation to League One.

Morais - who had previously worked as part of Jose Mourinho’s staff at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea - failed to keep the Oakwell outfit in the Championship and was duly sacked on the final day of the season.

The Reds hierarchy have come up with a shortlist of names, but are yet to meet with anyone over the vacant hot seat.

It is believed the process will take a while to be completed with the board keen to get the right man in this time around after the Morais debacle.

Morais was thrown in at the deep end of a relegation dog fight and is understood to have ruffled feathers during his short time at the club.

Players who had become accustomed to their respective roles under Heckingbottom became disillusioned with Morais’ philosophy and his readiness to make wholesale changes from game to game.

The squad held a private meeting behind the Portuguese gaffer’s back and a training-ground brawl saw Nick Townsend - who has since been released - break a finger.

Gareth Ainsworth is believed to be one of the options being considered and he is the joint bookies’ favourite with Simon Grayson.

Wycombe Wanderers rejected an approach for Ainsworth’s services when the Reds were looking for Heckingbottom’s replacement in February.

Ainsworth has since secured the Chairboys League Two promotion last term, but could be lured away by Barnsley’s bigger budget.

Grayson has a wealth of League One experience and has masterminded six promotions to the second tier - with the Reds keen on an immediate return.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are tracking Stevie Mallan’s situation at the club and are ready to offer the talented youngster - who played just nine times in his debut season in England - a route back to Scotland.