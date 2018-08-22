Barnsley striker heading for Millwall

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw is understood to be on the verge of joining Millwall.

The 26-year-old is set to sign for the Championship club on loan, becoming permanent in January, and a deal could be announced before the weekend, the Star understands.

Bradshaw, who moved to Oakwell from Walsall in 2016, has been chased by the Lions all summer long, with the Reds rejecting several bids for him.

However, despite the transfer window for permanent deals shutting almost a fortnight ago, they appear to have finally got their man.

The Wales international has started all five of Barnsley's games this season, scoring once in the 2-0 win at Bradford, but is heading back to the Championship, where he notched nine times last term.

His impending exit tempers what has been an impressive start to the League One campaign for Daniel Stendel's men.

They made it three wins from four with a 4-0 thumping of Rochdale on Tuesday, with Bradshaw's strike partner Kieffer Moore bagging a hat-trick.

Moore is hoping to carry on being the Harry Kane of League One after kick-starting his season at the Crown Oil Arena.

The striker had not found the scoresheet, but put that right against Dale.

There are big expectations on Moore's shoulders this campaign – even more so now – as he returns to the division where he scored 13 goals in 22 appearances on loan at Rotherham last term.

After breaking his duck, Moore jokingly compared himself to Tottenham striker Kane, who up until Saturday has previously struggled to find the back of the net at the start of the season.

“I have felt like Harry Kane at the start!” the 26-year-old, who also set up Brad Potts' opener, said.

“I have bided my time, I kept grafting, I kept plugging away and I knew if I kept getting in those positions I will get my just rewards and today it happened.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and the gaffer has told me to shoot more so I have just made it my mission to get off as many shots as possible really and get in dangerous positions and thankfully it has worked for me and I have got the hat-trick.”