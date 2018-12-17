Barnsley: Stendel pulls no punches on Dimitri Cavare substitution

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel had no qualms in revealing that he did not think Dimitri Cavare's performance in the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth was up to scratch.

The right-back returned to the side after a one-match suspension but only made it to half-time when he was hauled off and replaced by Jacob Brown.

The Reds were trailing to Gareth Evans' first-half goal at that point, but rallied after the break and earned a point against the league leaders thanks to Cauley Woodrow's strike.

Stendel was happy to confirm that the switch was made at the interval was neither due to injury or a tactical switch.

“He was not injured and it was not tactical,” Stendel said. “I was not satisfied with his performance, it is not a big problem but in this moment I think we substituted him and had more in the second half.

“The next game comes and maybe we will decide the same. It is not a big thing but in the moment I wanted to change it.”

Stendel had issues at left-back as well as Zeki Fryers was not fit to be selected.

The former Crystal Palace defender came off at Wycombe last week and has managed only six appearances this season due to a string of injuries.

Stendel revealed they decided to rest Fryers ahead of the busy festive period.

“He does not feel 100 per cent fit,” the German added.

“He was not satisfied with the last game, we were not satisfied with the last game and we thought it was for the best that he had a rest from this game.

“Maybe he will be back for the next game.”

Barnsley are now four games without a win in League One – their poorest run of the season – but Stendel knows they are not too far away.

“We know we can win every game but we need the same passion, the same fight in every game,” he said.

“When we have the ball we have the ability to score.

“Portsmouth are on the top of the table, not the best players, not the best offence, but the best defence.

“All their players are defending when they don't have the ball and this is the reason at the moment they are on top of the table.”