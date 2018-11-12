Barnsley set new target for Cauley Woodrow

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel says Cauley Woodrow's first goal for the club was reward for his hard work while out injured.

Woodrow's Reds career is only just getting started after a hamstring injury ruined his first three months at the club. The former Fulham striker, who suffered the problem in one of his first training sessions in August, opened his Tykes account in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Notts County on Saturday.

It was a clinical finish as he fired in a low volley and a glimpse of what might be to come.

Woodrow was starting his second game, having also began the Checkatrade Trophy clash against Everton Under-21s last week.

As he continues to build his fitness up, he is likely to get another run out in Barnsley's final group game against Bradford at Oakwell on Tuesday (7.30pm kick-off).

“For Cauley we hope we can play in the next game for 90 minutes,” Stendel said after Saturday's game.

“We will build him up every game and give him more time. He needs the time in the match. It is good for his self confidence that he scored. It is a success for the time where he worked with his injury. It is the next step in his performance.”

While Woodrow is set to be involved against the Bantams, Stendel is expected to make a whole host of other changes as the Reds aim to seal qualification to the knockout stages.

Two wins from their opening two games has put them in pole position to advance as they aim to again perform well in the competition they won in 2016.

As well as targeting another chance to build towards Wembley assistant head coach Andreas Winkler insists it is also an opportunity for fringe players to stake their claim.

“We care about it because it is a competitive match," he said.

“We have lots of players who have high quality and just want to play and show the gaffer they can perform at a high level.

“They need these matches. It is not that big in the groups, but it becomes bigger and then it’s Wembley. That is what we dream of.”

Goalkeeper Adam Davies will not feature as he is away with Wales on international duty, with the skipper also missing Saturday's trip to Accrington.