Barnsley’s young players must believe in themselves

Football legend Dimas Teixeira insists Barnsley have the quality to stay up.

The former Portuguese international played with the likes of Zidane and Edgar Davids during his illustrious career.

And he is now the assistant head coach in Jose Morais’ regime at Oakwell.

The Reds finally got back to winning ways, after six league games without victory, against Birmingham and they are looking for two in a row at Hull City tonight.

Dimas said: “The organisation in the Championship is totally different than when you’re at a higher level.

“That’s been a bit of a surprise for me, but there’s been no surprise in the quality of our players.

“We’re just trying to get the message to them that we can certainly get out of this situation with the quality we have.

“I’ve watched them lots of times and the more I work with them the more I believe they can do much better than they have done in the past.

“If they can believe every day they have to work and they have an idea that they have to be better I think they will be successful. That’s the message I try to give them.

“The whole squad is very young, they’ve got 10 or 15 years of their career still to go, if they believe in themselves, are humble and have their feet on the floor then they can achieve great things.

“The players know we are backing them and they know we’ll go to the end of the world with them.”

Although the Birmingham win got the monkey off their backs, Dimas wants the players to focus on the future and their fight for survival.

The Reds lost the reverse fixture at Oakwell to a late Fraizer Campbell goal.

Saturday’s win saw Barnsley leapfrog the Blues and beating Hull would see the Reds jump the Tigers into 20th.

The former Portugal defender added: “We won against Birmingham, that’s positive but it’s in the past.

“The next three points are the most important and that’s how we’ve got to look at it.

“It was a good performance, but we need to do better, you can always do better.

“Every game in this league is tough and that’s what makes it enjoyable to watch because it goes down to the last second.

“Hull is a good side, we realise that but we need to get a result.”