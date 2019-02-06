Defender Dimitri Cavare says he is driven to help Barnsley win League One promotion this season by the chance to play at the highest level.

The Frenchman is playing a vital part in the Reds' success this term, having featured 32 times, primarily at right-back.

He is desperate for the chance to play in the Championship after his first year at the club, when the Reds were in the second tier, was ruined by injury.

The 24-year-old is keen to make up for that missed opportunity and believes boss Daniel Stendel's style of play will help.

“We have to keep going, keep winning,” he said. “For me, at my age, I have to play at the best level (possible).

“If we play well, play good football, we will win lots of games.

“The gaffer has a good idea of how he wants to play football, plays from the back. Sometimes the opposition know how we play and want to be physical. We just have to keep playing football.”

Cavare joined the Oakwell outfit in the summer of 2017, but only made 10 appearances in the Tykes' relegation season and none before January 1.

It has been a different proposition this time around, though, as only Alex Mowatt and Ethan Pinnock have started more league games.

That is taking some getting used to, especially the full-on nature of the English game, but Cavare, who joined from Rennes, is relishing it.

“This season I have played in every game, which is good for me, my confidence and form,” he added.

“Sometimes it’s not easy playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday. I am a little tired, but this is the English game and I have to keep working hard.

“I am in good form. I am good at the moment, but I think I can get better.

“I am a young player, I was in France, but had a big injury.”

Cavare will be back in action when the Reds make the long journey to Gillingham on Saturday, hoping to consolidate their position in the top two.