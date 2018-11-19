League One defenders beware: Kieffer Moore has no intention of slowing down his assault on the goalscoring charts.

The Reds' key man scored his ninth league goal of the season – and 10th overall – in the impressive 2-0 win over Accrington on Saturday.

The former Ipswich striker has been one of the most prolific men in this division over the last 18 months, having regularly found the net when on loan at Rotherham last term.

He was well on course to smash the 20-goal barrier with the Millers until he was brought to Oakwell in the January transfer window.

And back in the third tier the 26-year-old is back on the goal trail and is hungry for more as he hunts down Tom Eaves, who is the top scorer with 11.

He has a target in mind, but is not about to share that with anyone.

“I am pleased but I am not satisfied, I want to keep going, keep showing what I can do and give it my all,” Moore said.

“I just have to keep going. You need to set those high expectations for yourself, if you get satisfied you get complacent and we don't want anyone to get complacent.

“As you can see, everyone is fighting for their place and you need to put performances in to stay in this team.

“I am loving my football at the moment. I do set myself targets, I am not going to tell you I am very ambitious person.”

The Reds moved up into third place as they became just the second team to win at the Crown Ground this season.

What made the result even more impressive was that they played the final 30 minutes with 10 men following Zeki Fryers' red card.

They came under the cosh either side of Cauley Woodrow's opener before the break, which was a fluid move that saw Moore set up his partner with a backheel.

“It is a massive result, it's brilliant,” Moore added. “To win 2-0, especially here where it is a tough place to come, is a great result.

“I thought we grew into the game, our goal was a brilliant bit of play, we carved them open and then Cauley has slotted it away brilliantly.

“We just need to do that more often, get on the ball and show our composure.”