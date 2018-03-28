Barnsley’s John Stones looks a picture of dejection after set-back

These are trying times for Barnsley-born centre back John Stones.

The defender, 23, has spoken of his difficulties at Manchester City is “difficult”, where he has started just two of the club’s last nine matches.

He was a regular for City in the first few months of what looks like being a championship-winning season, but has featured far less frequently since suffering a hamstring injury in November.

Stones was picked for England on Tuesday night for the Wembley friendly against Italy, suffered some early jitters before picking up a knock and being substituted by Jordan Henderson which meant Eric Dier dropping back into the central defence.