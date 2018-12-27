Barnsley's Alex Mowatt happy with his strike

It was a case of roles reversed for Barnsley’s goal scorers on Boxing Day as the Tykes secured victory over Peterborough

Alex Mowatt scored from close-range before Cauley Woodrow stunned the Oakwell crowd with a 25-yard beauty.

Midfielder Mowatt’s other two goals this season have been long-range stunners, whilst Fulham loanee Woodrow has proven to be the 'fox in the box' for Daniel Stendel’s promotion-pushing Reds, having taken his tally to seven.

But former Leeds man Mowatt was just as happy to score from a couple of yards after latching onto Dimitri Cavare’s low cross. “I’ve not scored many of those goals in my career,” said Mowatt.

“I really enjoyed that goal. After the goal we dominated the game and played good stuff. I don’t think they had many chances. We deserved the win.”

Mowatt may not have scored as many as he would have liked this season, but the return of the injured Kenny Dougall has again given freedom for Mowatt to venture forward.

“The gaffer’s been banging on about it (making forward runs) with Kenny sitting” continued the 23-year-old. “He wants the midfielders to make the box and wants someone across the front post all the time. I’ve made that run and it’s paid off so it was nice.

“With Kenny in there, he sits and we can go forward and get on the ball in high areas.

“I think we showed today that we can all play together with a three-man midfield. It’s up to the gaffer but everyday in training, everyone’s fighting for positions, not just in midfield but in every position and we’ve got a strong squad for that as well.”

Having signed a new contract last month, Mowatt confirmed the Tykes have their sights set on a top-two finish as they prepare to face Charlton on Saturday and look to make it three wins on the spin.

“These are the best games if we want to climb above these teams,” he added.

“Everyone in the team wants to get promoted and everyone wants to be in the top two. We need to be more consistent and start winning more games. By the end of the season, hopefully, we’ll be up there.”