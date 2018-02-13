Barnsley: Ross is favourite for the Oakell hot seat

Barnsley have been given permission to talk to St Mirren manager Jack Ross about taking the reigns at the club.

The Reds are in the process of finding a new head coach after Paul Heckingbottom left for Leeds United last week.

Under-23 coach Paul Harsley stepped in to the breach at the weekend and spearheaded a 1-1 draw against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Chief Executive Gauthier Ganaye has expressed his desire to get interviews underway this week after whittling the list of potential replacements down to a shortlist over the weekend.

The Reds also have a view of getting someone in before taking on Burton Albion in six days time.

Whoever takes on the job will have to hit the ground running to push the club away from Championship relegation.

Ross took the Buddies from the verge of the Scottish Championship drop to the top of the league inside a year.

And the Reds top brass have been impressed with the 41-year-old’s work in doing so.

It is believed the South Yorkshire outfit contacted St Mirren over the weekend and will get the chance to meet with the Falkirk-born former defender, later in the week.

He is the new 10/11 favourite for the job, with Sky Bet.

However, prising him away from the club could be easier said than done after he turned down the chance to join boyhood club Dundee last summer.

If Ross is the man to lead the Reds then he will be reunited with protégé Stevie Mallan.

The Buddies’ gaffer got the best out of the Scottish youngster, who has failed to hit the same heights at Oakwell.

Mallan fired Ross’ relegation-stricken side to safety with six goals in his last 10 league games for the club before a summer move to Oakwell.

It is understood ex West Brom assistant Ben Garner is interested in the role, with Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy the fans’ favourite for the vacant hot-seat.