Barnsley: Relieved Adam Davies sets sights on more Reds clean sheets

Goalkeeper Adam Davies admits Barnsley’s defending has been lacklustre in recent weeks - but he hopes they have finally turned a corner.

The Reds stopped the rot after five defeats on the bounce with a goalless draw at Brentford. Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been frank in his assessment that goals do not earn you points and clean sheets are the only way to guarantee points.

And Davies said: “I’m very pleased, It was really important that we got a clean sheet.Defensively we’ve not been anywhere near where we needed to be in the past couple of weeks.

“We’ve been bang at it all week in training and thankfully it worked.

“I made one good save early on and I didn’t really have much to do other than [save] a couple of long shots.

“We’ve worked on it all week and we have to keep doing that [keep clean sheets] to give ourselves the best possible chance.

“We’ve got to keep at it. You can see there was a massive difference [at Brentford] compared to previously.

“You could see the confidence growing in the lads and everyone started to believe a little bit more.”

The point at Brentford was their first for nigh on a month, but Barnsley are used to going through peaks and troughs in their form.

Before the run of five successive losses, they had lost just once in eight - picking up 13 welcome points in the process. And a decent little run over the festive period could put a disappointing month behind them.