Barnsley: Relegation battle will show true character of players says Morais

New boss Jose Morais insists Barnsley’s relegation fight will reveal the character of his players.

The Reds are sat in 23rd place starring down the barrel at League One football.

Just one win in 18 has sapped the confidence from the players.

However, they fought valiantly for an equaliser on Tuesday night against Burton and Morais believes the stability after the uncertainty from Paul Heckingbottom’s shock departure will bring that confidence back.

He said: “Young players have energy, have expectations, dreams, passion and what else can you expect.

“I believe in young players and you don’t have to be 17-year-olds to be young, you have to have the attitude to be young.

“This passion, this will, this determination, this dream, this vision is the vision that I want from our players.

“All these qualities you can have them in young people, but I’m 52 and have these qualities.

“It’s about character. Football doesn’t really build character, it reveals character. This is what I want my players to do.

“With stability we will establish confidence.

“The players are here for only one cause and that is the success of everybody and the success of everybody is connected with the goals of the club.

“The goals of the club are made by the expectations of the fans.”

And Morais is ready to ring the changes in an important game down the bottom against Birmingham City tomorrow.

Experienced defender Matt Mills is out after twisting his ankle during defeat against Burton - with either Adam Jackson or Matty Pearson coming in to replace him.

Morais said: “I will make changes, because I have ideas about what the game can be because the opposition is different.

“I’ll have to make changes because of the feeling I have about the performance we want and we need to achieve what we want.

“It’s not that I don’t want to make changes, I didn’t want to before the first game.

“I know more things about the players now and I am now able to make different decisions. This is what I’ll do and this is what the job is.”

