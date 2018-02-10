Barnsley: Reds wants new boss by next weekend

Have your say

Chief executive Gauthier Ganaye has revealed Barnsley want a new manager in place before next week’s game against Burton Albion.

The Reds lost Paul Heckingbottom to Leeds United this week.

Frenchman Ganaye, pictured, also confirmed that Heckingbottom’s new deal was signed weeks before his departure, but the announcement was pushed back due to the death of former owner Patrick Cryne.

Barnsley are looking to interview candidates next week.

Former Barnsley players Mick McCarthy, Ipswich Town manager, and Darren Moore, West Brom first-team coach, have been linked with the role.

Lincoln City’s Danny Cowley has ruled himself out of contention, while Simon Grayson is believed to be in the Reds’ thoughts.

Ganaye said: “In this industry you’ve got to expect the unexpected and now he’s gone you’ve got to respect his decision.

“We’ve started the recruitment process to get a replacement. We’ve received over 100 applicants and about half are credible.

“We’ve got our own ideas, we are in the process of building a credible shortlist.

“We’ll hopefully start interviewing candidates next week, but we don’t want to rush our decision.

“We want someone in in time for the Burton game. It’s an important decision.

“We’re looking for the person who’s going to keep us in the division and to make sure we do better with the players we have.”

Under-23s coach Paul Harsley will be in the dugout today at home to Sheffield Wednesday after being appointed as the caretaker boss.

He said: “Our focus is to go out there and win the game. We want to make sure it’s a good afternoon for the fans.”