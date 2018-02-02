Barnsley: Reds snap up non-league goalkeeping prospect Sam Lomax

Barnsley have signed promising goalkeeper Sam Lomax from Nuneaton Town.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper is understood to have attracted the attention of a number of Football League clubs over the last few weeks and has decided to continue his development at Oakwell.

Nuneaton Town academy boss Liam O’Neill said: “I am delighted for the lad. I know it sounds cliché, but it could not have happened to a nicer guy.

“Sam is a talented young keeper and he is someone we invested a lot of time in.

“He was being watched by a lot of clubs, but Barnsley were the ones that had the best deal for the club and also the player. I wish him all the best with the move.”