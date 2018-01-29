Barnsley: Reds sign Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney on loan until the end of the season

Barnsley have swooped to sign Bournemouth young gun Connor Mahoney on loan.

Paul Heckingbottom has been eager to add to his depleted stocks.

And winger Mahoney’s arrival adds to the £500,000 signing of striker Kieffer Moore earlier in the window.

Mahoney, 20, has been restricted to just two FA Cups games for the Cherries and is keen to show what he can do in the Championship. He is set to remain at Oakwell until the end of the campapign.

He said: “I am buzzing to sign for Barnsley. I just want to get out there now and get this team up the table. I am excited about the way the team play, it’s very good football. They like to play along the floor and the Gaffer is a big part of me deciding to come to Barnsley.”

Meanwhile, the Reds have agreed a deal to sign Racing Club Lens youngster Thomas Ephestion.

Their manager Eric Roy confirmed the news in France - with the club confirming the deal on Twitter.