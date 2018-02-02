Barnsley: Reds points quest after January recruitment

Have your say

Jamie Clapham is adamant the club have strengthened in the transfer window.

But the Reds first-team coach has stressed the struggling Oakwell outfit have a couple of “huge” months ahead of them.

“We need to turn performances into results,” said Clapham.

“It’s always about the points, no matter how you play. You’ve got to get them on the board.

“But we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.

“It’s tight at the bottom end of the table, but the Championship is so difficult.

“We’re competing with some huge clubs, but we’re positive going into the remainder of the season.

“February and March are going to be huge, defining months for us.”

The Reds signed three players on deadline day on Wednesday, with defender Matt Mills, midfielder Christoph Knasmullner and striker Ollie McBurnie joining the club.

Winger Connor Mahoney, striker Kieffer Moore and defender Dani Pinillos were also been brought in last month to strengthen a club which have won just once in their last 14 league matches.

“We’re really looking forward to working with the players we’ve got. In certain positions, we’ve definitely strengthened,” added Clapham.

“It’s exciting for us to get new faces in and exciting for the other players.

“It’s been a good window. We’re comfortable with the balance of the squad and we’re delighted with the players we’ve got.

“Scoring goals has been a problem for us, but we hope to put that right for the second half of the season.”

Defender Adam Jackson and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove returned to training this week but both are unlikely to feature in tomorrow’s away clash at Queens Park Rangers.

Defenders Ethan Pinnock and Zeki Fryers are definitely missing for the trip to Loftus Road.