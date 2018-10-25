Barnsley: Reds players need more protection insists boss Daniel Stendel

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has called for better protection of his players after losing Kenny Dougall for at least a month through injury.

The Australian midfielder was the victim of a strong challenge from behind from Anthony Grant, who was booked, during Tuesday night’s 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury.

Dougall limped off after just 21 minutes at New Meadow and will now occupy the sidelines with a ligament problem.

Stendel said: “Sometimes I think that the referees can protect more of our players.

“Kenny Dougall’s injury. The foul without the ball, a yellow card is for me not enough. We need the fight on the pitch, we like it, but sometimes it is too much.

“I wish more protection from the referees for my player."

Barnsley’s promotion drive suffered a double blow with two defeats on the road in the space of four days.

A 2-0 loss at Charlton was followed by the reverse at Shrewsbury, in which Stendel saw red following a touchline melee, but the German will not alter his approach.

“Football is a game of emotions, I won’t change the way I coach my side,” he said.

“But to play our way successfully we need to be calm.

“I hope all our supporters stick with us. We want to play football, we want to win and we won’t change our plans.

“I’m emotional, I’m not going to change my behaviour. My team will react on Saturday.”

The Reds are still well placed in League One, sitting in fifth, five points off second-placed Peterborough with a game in hand.

Having suffered a double bout of travel sickness, the Tykes have the chance to put things right as they start a run of five consecutive matches at Oakwell in all competitions.

Bristol Rovers are first up on Saturday, a side who are currently sitting just above the relegation zone and have won only once on the road this season.

“There must be a reaction,” Stendel said. “Especially for the supporters who deserve to see better.

“They’ve seen us play much better. We have to get back to that. It’s important that we play our game on Saturday.

“Forget the past and the frustration of the last game. We have enough quality to beat anyone, if we play the way we need to.”

Kieffer Moore returned to Barnsley’s starting line-up against the Shrews, but Stendel is unsure whether striker Cauley Woodrow will be fit to potentially make his debut at the weekend.