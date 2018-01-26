Barnsley: Reds linked to Bournemouth’s Connor Mahoney

Have your say

Barnsley have been linked with a move for Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney.

A potential loan deal is thought to be on the table for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom is believed to have tried to sign the former Blackburn Rovers and Accrington Stanley player last season.

Mahoney has represented England at Under-17, U-18 and U-20 level but has yet to make his Premier League debut for the Cherries.

He did, however, start in a 2-2 home FA Cup clash with Wigan earlier this month before being substituted at half-time and featured for 64 minutes in a 3-0 loss in the away replay at the DW Stadium.

Nottingham Forest and Celtic have been linked with the player in the past.