Barnsley: Reds ‘hurting’ after another missed opportunity - Mallan

Have your say

Stevie Mallan insists the Barnsley players were hurting in the dressing room after dropping two points again Norwich, writes Neil Goulding.

Super striker Oli McBurnie was at it again as he put the Reds on course for a second win under new boss Jose Morais.

Josh Murphy landed a killer blow and cost the Reds a deserved win under the lights at Oakwell.

“The boys are hurting, we could have got all three points,” stressed Mallan.

“We feel like it’s two points dropped rather than a point gained in all honestly.

“It just goes to show the potential we’ve got to go up against a top side like Norwich and be the better side for the majority.

“We could have got all three points it was just a bit of poor defending on our part that cost us.

“We played really well, creating chances and could have scored a couple on another day.”

It was another case of a missed opportunity - a symptom of Barnsley’s season so far.

They have often been the better side for large periods and failed to get their just rewards.

It is something that could certainly cost them come the end of the season.

However, they are now three points clear of the Championship relegation zone after Tuesday night’s draw.

And the players have to pick themselves up for another crunch clash against Millwall.

Mallan added: “We’ve got to take the positives in the fact it’s another point gained.

“We have to move on and focus on Saturday now.

“It’s good to be back in front of the Barnsley fans after a couple of tough away games.

“All we can do now is take the positives go to the Millwall game and get the three points.”