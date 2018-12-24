Barnsley: Reds have top six destiny in their own hands over next month starting with Peterborough on Boxing Day

Daniel Stendel knows that Barnsley's promotion chances are in their own hands as they continue to navigate through a potentially season-defining period.

The Reds returned to winning ways against Blackpool on Saturday, securing a 1-0 win, meaning they spent Christmas Day back in the top six, having previously dropped out for the first time this season.

They can further consolidate their position in Boxing Day's visit of Peterborough, who they will go above with a win.

Then, after the Posh game, their testing festive period continues, with games against current top four sides Charlton and Luton.

German boss Stendel said: “We want to achieve our goal in the top six in this league and we have a chance with a home game against Peterborough and Charlton and then at Luton in the new year.

“It’s all in our own hands and I think that when we play similar to the last games then we can win these games.”

They take on Posh with good memories, having spanked them 4-0 in October's reverse fixture at London Road.

Stendel added: “It's a home game, we want to win. It's a new game, we start again and for both teams it is an important game.”

Stendel has a selection headache as midfielder Kenny Dougall made a welcome return from injury as a late substitute.

Matchwinner Cameron McGeehan has been playing in Dougall's absence since the end of October and now the Reds have a decision to make.

“It is not only this game, the last games he played very well,” Stendel said of McGeehan.

“When he started after the injury for Kenny Dougall every week he has played better and better.

“He has improved in the last few months and I am very satisfied with his performance.

“We will see (about who plays on Boxing Day).”

Stendel is embracing the new experience of festive football, having been used to winter breaks.

“It's very different. I read a German newspaper and everyone was saying it was good to get a rest because they are tired.

“In England it's, 'More, more, more games.' I am happy, I enjoy it.

“It's new but for me it is good. I am looking forward to it. We will celebrate Christmas Day and then have our game on Boxing Day.”