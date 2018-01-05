Barnsley: Reds closing in on £750,000 Kieffer Moore

Have your say

Barnsley are on the verge of signing sought-after striker Kieffer Moore.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been open about his desire to bring at least centre-forwards through the door - to add to Tom Bradshaw and Mamadou Thiam as options.

The Reds have seemingly warded off a whole host of other clubs after agreeing a £750,000 deal with Championship rivals Ipswich Town.

Moore impressed while on loan at South Yorkshire League One club Rotherham United this season - scoring 13 goals in 24 games for the Millers.

Peterborough United had a bid accepted but decided not to pursue their interest after learning of Moore’s wage demands, reportedly almost five figures a week, according to owner Darragh MacAnthony.

The Millers are believed to have thrown their hat in the ring for the striker, while Bradford City also put forward a bid.

Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United made enquiries about the player.

Twenty-five-year-old Moore is believed to have completed his medical late on Thursday ahead of a proposed switch.

Meanwhile, Cameron McGeehan and Jared Bird have left Oakwell on loan, with McGeehan moving to Scunthorpe and Bird going to Yeovil Town.

After being recalled by parent club Chelsea, striker Ike Ugbo has joined MK Dons on loan.

The Reds take on Millwall in the FA Cup tomorrow.

The last time Heckingbottom’s side travelled to the Den they came out 3-1 winners in the league in September.

Adam Jackson is back training but today’s game will be too soon for him, while Andy Yiadom is still out.

Heckingbottom said: “We can certainly take confidence from that result.

“It’s a cup game and we want to get into the next round. You never know who you’re going to play.

“We’d have preferred a home game.

“It’s the FA Cup so it’s special. The further I ever got in the FA Cup as a player was the fifth round after coming in in the third round so I never really had a long run.

“It’s a great competition.”