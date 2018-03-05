Barnsley: Reds chief Jose Morais reveals fan favourite isn’t in his Oakwell plans

Have your say

Barnsley manager Jose Morais has revealed fan favourite Lloyd Isgrove is not part of his plans at the moment.

Winger Isgrove endeared himself to the Reds faithful fans by being a part of their memorable Wembley double - Johnstone’s Paint Trophy and League One play-off success whilst on loan in the 2015/16 campaign.

However, former Southampton midfielder Isgrove has struggled with injury since returning to Oakwell.

He has made just 11 appearances since joining permanently in the summer and has featured in just one squad since Morais replaced Paul Heckingbottom.

And Jose Mourinho’s former number two admitted: “I don’t see him as an option for the moment.

“He’s a player who is working and I believe he’s giving his best.

“As a player you need to be available to help when you are called to do it and you need to work to find a condition to be helpful.

‘I expect the best from everyone so I believe in the intentions of everybody.

“If he’s able to give us what he’s giving then I’ll accept what he’s giving and make a decision.”

After having their weekend game called off due to weather, the Reds travel to Cardiff City tonight.

The two sides are at completely different ends of the table with the Bluebirds flying high in the automatic promotion spots - whilst the Reds are fighting to avoid the drop.

And Morais added: “It was positive to have some extra time to work on things with the players.

“The weather affected us in different ways.”

“We had to work inside for a day,” he added, “and that gave us conditions to work in a certain way.”

Adam Jackson will miss the game due to concussion regulations, but is available for the weekend.

Fellow centre back Matt Mills has been ill recently and has not trained with the squad.

Ethan Pinnock will return to the squad after his own injury concerns.

And Morais is ready to fight fire with fire against a Neil Warnock outfit which have not conceded in four games.

He said: “We are aware about their strong side and we want to use our strong side against their strong side and I expect an intriguing game.

“He [Warnock] is very experienced and he has a certain style and I respect him.

“He has an intention and is preparing his team according to his idea of football and his idea about how to achieve his goals.”